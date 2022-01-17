"Ciryl will face Jon Jones"- Ciryl Gane's coach Fernand Lopez believes a fight against 'Bones' is inevitable

Ciryl Gane is currently on a collision course with Francis Ngannou. However, his coach Fernand Lopez believes he is destined to lock horns with Jon Jones somewhere down the line.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Lopez declared that a fight between 'Bon Gamin' and the former UFC light heavyweight champion is bound to happen. The MMA Factory head coach thinks that's the case regardless of the result of Gane's fight against Ngannou.

"We know that no matter what happens, no matter the outcome of Saturday, at some point, we will meet with Jon Jones. [Gane] will face Jon Jones no matter what happens. I'm pretty sure of that and confident. But for now, the toughest guy is [Ngannou]."

Watch Fernand Lopez's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

However, he refused to move his attention away from their upcoming bout against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' are set to lock horns at UFC 270.

The fight is slated to take place this Saturday, January 22, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Ciryl Gane wishes Francis Ngannou good fortune

Interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane recently offered his opponent some good wishes as the two heavyweight superstars inch closer to their highly-anticipated unification clash.

Here's what the MMA Factory product had to say to Francis Ngannou while in conversation with TMZ Sports:

“Good luck, my man. Good luck, my man; just good luck. Do your best because I’m gonna do my best.”

Watch Ciryl Gane's interview with TMZ Sports below:

When further probed about the beef that exists between the two, the 31-year-old asserted that he bore no ill will towards former teammate Ngannou. Gane also admitted that he was open to shaking hands with 'The Predator' before and after the fight.

Similarly, Francis Ngannou has frequently asserted that he has no qualms with Gane despite having a rocky relationship with Fernand Lopez.

