Murad Ramazanov eyes Kiamrian Abbasov’s welterweight belt

Murad Ramazanov firmly believes his win against former division king Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE: Winter Warriors II should be enough to warrant him a shot at Kiamrian Abbasov’s world title.

The Russian fighter put in a comprehensive performance against ‘The Bandit’ at the pre-taped event, which aired on Friday, December 17. He outscored the Swedish athlete in every department before sealing a unanimous decision win.

Murad Ramazanov uploaded a short montage of his 11th career win to his Instagram account, with a caption that reminded the promotion of what he wants next.

“Thanks to everyone who sincerely supported me! I am glad that this fight lasted the entire distance because what a fighter is made of can be understood after completing three rounds with an experienced opponent.

“I hope the next fight will be a five-round title fight. @onechampionship I'm ready.”

The win maintained Murad Ramazanov’s record at a perfect 11-0. It also marked his third win in ONE Championship, following dominant displays over Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Bae Myung Ho.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his welterweight tilt against Kadestam, the Dagestani fighter said:

“In case of my victory, I should be the main contender for a title shot. I worked hard, and I’m still working hard to get there. I deserve it. My main game plan is to come and conquer – veni, vidi, vici, if I can say so. I want to not only finish him, but I want to show a spectacular fight.”

Though he did not get the finish he had hoped for, the way he punished Kadestam in the 15-minute battle should be enough to present him with an opportunity to take on Abbasov.

Has it been a long-overdue title shot for Murad Ramazanov?

Murad Ramazanov is the only unbeaten welterweight star in ONE when it comes to legitimate contenders. With that in mind, the Russian athlete has every right to feel that he deserves his title shot.

Fighters like Yushin Okami, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, Agilan Thani and Tyler McGuire have suffered defeat in at least one of their last three bouts. Murad Ramazanov's resume is unlike theirs.

However, there is one contender who could stall Murad Ramazanov's path towards the welterweight strap. That's none other than Raimond Magomedaliev, his compatriot who is on a 3-0 run in the promotion.

