“Come to Bellator and I’ll put you out faster than you did Askren" - Dillon Danis lays down the gauntlet for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White has a huge problem in his hands when it comes to dealing with wantaway superstars. UFC fighters are becoming increasingly aware of their worth and demanding bigger pay-cheques from the promotion by threatening to leave the organization if their demands aren't met.

It started with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones declaring his decision to vacate his title following failed negotiations of a superfight with Francis Ngannou and now the "BMF" of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal is following suit.

How this affects the UFC is not only do they run the risk of losing prize fighters who attract massive crowds, it also opens the doors for other promotions such as Bellator, ONE FC, and PFL to swoop in and catch the fancy of these wantaway superstars, in order to strengthen their rosters by adding hugely marketable names.

Although it's unknown whether the Bellator management has a hand behind their double champion Ryan Bader calling out Jon Jones to a fight under the Bellator banner, there's almost certainly someone from these promotions challenging wantaway UFC fighters to fights under their respective banners.

Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis is the latest Bellator athlete to call out a wantaway UFC fighter by laying down the gauntlet for Jorge Masvidal to ditch the Octagon and throw down with him inside the Bellator cage. Masvidal recently took to Twitter to share the details of his stalled negotiations for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman and dared the UFC to release him from his contract if they are not willing to pay him the amount he's asking for.

“Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?. Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

Know for having quite the penchant for being a trash talker and calling out fighters, Dillon Danis didn't take too long to respond Masvidal's comments. The Bellator fighter, dared Masvidal to jump ship to Bellator and take him on inside the cage. Danis promised to finish Masvidal in less than five seconds which is the amount of time "Gamebred" took to dispatch Ben Askren.

come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster then you did Askren. https://t.co/Fovg267QGq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 5, 2020

“Come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster than you did Askren."