Nate Diaz "poked the bull" and got handed Chechen "fire" Khamzat Chimaev in retaliation, says Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub feels Nate Diaz's reluctance to extend his UFC contract and exit the UFC has landed him a tough farewell fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev and Diaz will collide inside the octagon at UFC 279 on September 10.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist NATE GOT HIS WISH VS KHAMZAT



Khamzat Chimaev v. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 | Sept. 10 | Main Event NATE GOT HIS WISH VS KHAMZATKhamzat Chimaev v. Nate DiazUFC 279 | Sept. 10 | Main Event https://t.co/BNW86mEAnG

Over the past few months, Diaz has been urging the UFC brass to book the last fight on his current contract and publicly called out the promotion for allegedly refusing to let him fight.

Schaub feels that Diaz's antics "poked the bull" as in the UFC brass and they decided to make him go through 'Borz' before moving on to a potential boxing match with Jake Paul.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Big Brown' said:

"With Nate Diaz, it's like, what'd you expect man? You poked the bull and Dana was like, 'Oh, you want to leave? Cool, you can leave but you're going to have to walk through Chechnyan via Sweden fire to get to Jake Paul', so that's what he did."

Watch the full interview with The Schmo below:

Brendan Schaub believes Nate Diaz could "mess up the UFC's plans" by defeating Khamzat Chimaev

Although Khamzat Chimaev is an overwhelming favorite to beat Nate Diaz, Schuab isn't entirely ruling out chances of the Stockton native winning the fight. The former UFC heavyweight pointed out that one of Diaz's biggest strengths is his durability.

Chimev, on the other hand, showed that there are holes in his game which can be exposed if he indulges in an all-out brawl with his opponents like he did in his last fight against Gilbert Burns.

If he does end up brawling with Diaz, Schaub feels it will be a mistake on Chimaev's part.

While admitting that 'Borz' is likely to win the fight, Schaub isn't underestimating Diaz and claimed that his best chance of picking up a win against the surging welterweight contender is via submission. He said:

"Nate's tough, man and if the same Khamzat that fought Gilbert fights that's gonna be a tough fight for him so he has to fight smart, fight the game plan but Nate can win this fight. I do think Nate could win this fight and I think it'd be hilarious to mess up the UFC's plans."

Paid Covington Bot @sdfsdfs72042232 Dana when Nate Diaz KOs Chimaev and leaves the UFC and sells 5 million PPV against Jake Paul: Dana when Nate Diaz KOs Chimaev and leaves the UFC and sells 5 million PPV against Jake Paul: https://t.co/MSSK0JflqC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far