Nate Diaz reveals when he is targeting a return to the octagon

Nate Diaz has taken to social media to reveal when he could return to the octagon. In a recent Instagram post, Diaz hinted that he could be back inside the octagon around November or December.

The last time Nate Diaz stepped foot inside the cage was back in June. He faced Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-main event fight at UFC 263. On that occasion, Diaz suffered a loss to 'Rocky' in a historic bout.

Here's the Instagram post from Nate Diaz that teased his return for November or December:

Over the past few months, Nate Diaz has engaged in a social media feud with Conor McGregor. The two men traded shots on Twitter.

This led to speculation that McGregor and Diaz might cross paths for the third time next. But that doesn't seem to be the case, at least not right now with the Irishman's recent leg break. Instead, Nate Diaz recently took to Twitter to respond to Vicente Luque's callouts.

The rising welterweight star has been calling out Diaz for the past few months. After his last few wins, the Brazilian made it clear that he wants to fight the Stockton star.

In response, Diaz posted a clip of Luque on Twitter and hinted that he's open to fighting 'The Silent Assassin'.

Nate Diaz made his return to the octagon this year

Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC was in June. His clash with Edwards was Diaz's big return to the octagon. Prior to that, he'd last stepped into the cage against Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 main event in 2019.

Earlier that year, Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis in his return fight. The bout was Diaz's first fight since 2016. After losing to Conor McGregor, the Stockton native went on a three-year hiatus before eventually marking his return with a victory over Pettis.

Considering how inactive Nate Diaz has been over the past few years, it would be surprising to see him step back into the octagon this November or December. However, it seems Diaz is keen for more appearances. Perhaps his brother Nick Diaz's impending return has encouraged him to increase his activity.

