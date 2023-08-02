Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Nate Diaz's latest antics, Paige VanZant revisiting a bizarre experience of a bikini photoshoot, and more.

#3. Nate Diaz walks out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul

As is the tradition, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani sat down to mediate a face-to-face interview between Jake Paul and his next opponent, Nate Diaz.

The full video is yet to be released, but Helwani posted a short clip that shows Diaz abruptly walking out of the interview without giving any explanation. One would expect it to happen because of a beef between Paul and Diaz. But surprisingly, the Stockton native awkwardly stood up and left and Paul was heaping praise on him.

In the comment section, some joked that Diaz wanted to smoke marijuana, while others more seriously suggested that he was getting anxiety or a panic attack.

#2. Andrew Tate tries to put Amanda Holden in her place

Andrew Tate, who is known for his hypermasculine takes and derogatory comments about women on the internet, has done it again.

British TV personality and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden recently posted a picture of herself in a black bikini. Tate commented under the picture that being a mother and a wife, Holden had 'no need' for such posts.

Tate received backlash for his comment from Holden's fans, friends, and family.

This exchange took place hours before he appeared in the Bucharest Court of Appeal to "convince a judge" that he shouldn't go back to jail.

He tweeted about the same later.

#1. Paige VanZant reminisces about photoshoot with a broken arm after an MMA fight

Paige VanZant's MMA career had been plagued with arm injuries. She first broke it in her UFC flyweight debut against Jessica-Rose Clark. Despite the break, she continued to fight and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

She injured her arm multiple times after that.

In a recent Instagram post, the former UFC athlete revealed that she posed for her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot with a "severely" broken arm. She flew into Mexico for the shoot for a day and then flew to Las Vegas for the surgery to get a plate.

Some of her fans were baffled by the caption, while others were simply captivated by her beauty.