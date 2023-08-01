“Were you high” - Former UFC star Paige VanZant ruins ‘intoxicating’ swimsuit images with a ‘caption from hell’

Paige VanZant is one of the most recognizable female personalities in the MMA realm, having gained exposure through her UFC career and very successful entrance into the unorthodox domain of adult modeling.

Throughout her UFC career from 2013 to 2020, '12 Gauge' showcased her skills in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Surprisingly, in August 2020, she made a bold move to BKFC, although her transition to the new sport resulted in defeats in both of her bare-knuckle boxing matches. However, VanZant dabbled with adult modeling on OnlyF*ns.

Paige VanZant recently faced criticism from her social media followers when she shared a collage video of her modeling career. The backlash was primarily due to a caption that was difficult to comprehend, which led to confusion and negative reactions among her audience.

Check out the Instagram post below:

One fan wrote:

"The caption was formed by a blonde for sure."

Another wrote:

"Your beauty is simply intoxicating."

Check out some more reactions below:

"The caption hurts my head."

"I had a stroke reading the caption."

"Paige typed this one not the editor."

"caption from hell 🤪😂"

"I just wonder what her plan is after the looks fade. Selling avon creme in some ponzi scheme?"

Credits: Paige VanZant on Instagram

What was Paige VanZant's UFC record?

Paige VanZant's introduction to the UFC in 2014 left a strong impression, as she received the Fight of the Night bonus for her successful debut. Over the course of her six-year tenure with the promotion, she achieved a 5-4 record in the octagon.

After a series of early triumphs, including three consecutive victories, '12 Gauge' faced a setback when she was submitted by former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. VanZant rebounded swiftly with a spectacular knockout win over Bec Rawlings in her next bout.

However, maintaining a consistent winning streak proved challenging for VanZant, as she experienced a mixture of wins and losses. Following her win against Rawlings, she faced back-to-back defeats against Michelle Waterson and Jessica Rose-Clark. Despite the setbacks, she showcased her resilience with a victory over Rachael Ostovich but was later submitted by Amanda Ribas in her final octagon appearance at UFC 251.