“Genuinely starting to look rough” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant’s ‘party’ look leaves fans unimpressed

Paige VanZant is undoubtedly one of the most renowned female figures in the MMA world, thanks to her tenure in the UFC and her highly successful venture on OnlyF*ns.

During her time in the UFC from 2013 to 2020, '12 Gauge' competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. In August 2020, she made a surprising transition to BKFC, but unfortunately faced defeats in both of her bare-knuckle boxing matches.

However, VanZant took a swift and unconventional turn, entering the realm of adult modeling on OnlyF*ns. This move proved to be incredibly popular, drawing a substantial and devoted following.

Paige VanZant recently received backlash from her social media followers after sharing a before and following video of her party outfits:

"Not my birthday but let’s party!!! 😂"

Check out the video below:

Fans swiftly directed their disapproval toward the clip, and they expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

"Got them mommy arms now."

Another wrote:

"Nah. She’s too old now."

Another fan took jabs at VanZant's current physical appearance:

"Getting thicker than a snicker. Need to get back to focusing more on fighting against and less on p*rn."

Check out some more reactions below:

"So not hot anymore."

"Genuinely starting to look rough"

"Looked better when you fought… now your reaching…."

"What a waste of talent. Yall rather pay her OF instead of watching an elite skillset. This is half yall weirdos fault."

Paige VanZant spreads a body-positive message

Paige VanZant posted a body-positive message on Instagram. The transition to OnlyF*ns has brought her significant financial success, reportedly surpassing her earnings during her fighting career.

However, the move has also led to increased scrutiny of her body and faced criticism from certain quarters. In response to these critics, '12 Gauge' made a statement by revealing that she no longer weighs herself and feels genuinely content with this decision:

"Dear haters, I fu*ked up. I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the 'prettiest' side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a fu*k ton of happiness."

