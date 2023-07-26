Former UFC star Paige VanZant’s exclusive bikini snaps spark wild reactions from MMA fans

Paige VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014, captivating fans with her impressive performances inside the octagon and her magnetic presence outside of it.

Unfortunately, her journey with the promotion came to an end in 2020 when she was released from her contract.

'12 Gauge' fought in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight divisions from 2013 until 2020. She joined BKFC in August 2020 and has lost both bare-knuckle boxing matches.

However, VanZant embarked on a swift and unexpected transition, delving into the world of adult modeling on OnlyF*ns. This move was a popular one to say the least, and attracted a considerable following.

Paige VanZant recently caused a sensation on Instagram by sharing a provocative collage video of herself in a bikini.

Check out the video below:

Her post quickly went viral, sparking an overwhelming flurry of reactions from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"Double cheeked up on a Tuesday."

Another wrote:

"Beautiful times a trillion."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Definitely upping your 'A' game."

"...MMA transcendent."

"Your really beautiful and sexy."

"wow Paige stunningly sexy sensual yummy."

"Perfect body."

"Looks like I’m calling out of work Tuesday."

"Sexy 🍑🍑🍑🔥🔥🔥😍😍."

"U R fabulous PV 🔥 🔥 🔥"

Credits: @paigevanzant on Instagram

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges hints at OnlyF*ns partnership with Paige VanZant

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges and Paige VanZant may be teaming up for a distinctive collaboration on OnlyF*ns.

Despite their careers in combat sports, both women have amassed a substantial following on the subscription-based adult content-sharing platform. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, 'The Blonde Bomber' hinted at an upcoming secret project with VanZant that is set to be released on OnlyF*ns:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with VanZant. That would be fu*king sexy." ( h/t dailymail.co.uk)