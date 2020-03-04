Nate Diaz takes aim at Conor McGregor over the Irishman's 'season' comment

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz at the face-offs

Prior to his return to the Octagon in January at UFC 246, Conor McGregor hinted that he would be treating 2020 as a 'season', as he planned to stay active in the promotion. However, since his win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, there hasn't been any news on when McGregor could possibly be returning to the Octagon.

In a recent tweet, McGregor's arch-rival Nate Diaz took a direct shot at 'The Notorious One' and asked him what happened to the 'season' that he had planned out for this year.

Diaz takes aim at McGregor

Diaz and McGregor certainly have a long history with each other in the UFC, with both men holding a sole victory over each other. Diaz and McGregor initially squared off at UFC 196 when the former tapped out the Irishman to hand him his first defeat in the UFC. However, McGregor evened the odds when he outlasted Diaz in a five-round classic at UF 202.

Diaz, who was last seen in Octagon competition back at UFC 244, recently took to Twitter and aimed a jibe at McGregor's 'season' comment:

What happened to your season?

I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

What's next for McGregor?

As it turns out, McGregor could be in for a return to the Octagon later this year, possibly against the winner of the upcoming Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.