Nate Diaz takes a hit and Brandon Moreno levels up in the latest EA Sports UFC 4 update

Daniel 'DC' Cormier is back for his latest ratings update for EA Sport UFC 4. Once a month Cormier makes alterations to UFC 4's in-game roster, changing up the playable character's stats depending on their recent UFC performances.

It's notable that DC decided to give himself a five-star rating several months ago, despite the fact that he has been retired since 2020. But that is one of the perks that being the official EA Sports UFC 4 'Rating's Adjustor' brings.

DC's major UFC 4 changes

Cormier gave Leon Edwards a significant boost in several of his stats, including top game and ground strikes. This is due to Edwards' dominant victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

In comparison, Diaz's stats were lowered in the punch speed, blocking and bottom game department.

Deiveson Figuerdeo was unsuccessful in defending his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. This saw Figueiredo's head strength take a small drop.

New flyweight champion Brandon 'The Assassin Baby' Moreno picked up a significant stat boost at Figueiredo's expense. His punch speed, footwork, head movement, takedown defense and more all rose exponentially.

Marvin Vettori picked up a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya. However, Cormier still saw some positives in the performance, raising Vettori's head movement whilst simultaneously lowering his top and bottom game stats.

Adesanya looked comfortable against Vettori, bouncing back from his first pro loss in emphatic fashion. DC gave 'The Last Stylebender' a big plus in several stats, with Adesanya's switch stance now at 99 and his footwork at 98.

Walt Harris saw his stats drop after 'The Big Ticket' picked up a TKO loss to Marcin Tybura. DC lowered Harris' head strength and recovery as a result of the loss.

UFC 264

The next event that could see some shake-up's to EA Sports UFC 4's fighter rankings is UFC 264. Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in what may well be a title eliminator fight.

Welterweights collide in the co-main event, with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson attempting to make one final run at 170-pound gold. In his way is former title challenger Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns, who also aims to secure another shot at the belt.

