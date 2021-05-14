5 changes EA Sports made in the UFC 4 patch notes update for May 2021

EA UFC 4 has had its May update released, which includes new fighters, likenesses and more. EA Sports have been rolling out consistent updates ever since the game's initial launch.

Kevin Holland, Jiri Prochazka, calf kicks and venum apparel have all been new additions over the previous few months. Check out the list below to discover the five changes EA Sports made in the UFC 4 patch notes update for May 2021.

#5 - Increased stamina penalties

The conditioning-relate changes made to UFC 4 in the May patch are centered around stamina penalties. There is now an increased stamina cost as well as added miss and evasion stamina penalties for Collar Tie attempts.

#4 - Ngannou and Adesanya likeness update

A much more noticeable, albeit cosmetic, change is that of updated likenesses for two UFC champions. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has lost his head of hair and now sports a short cut that he has been rocking as of late.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has also had a slight alteration made to his appearance. 'The Predator' no longer has the red and white stripes dyed into the sides of his head. He now also has more defined facial hair.

#3 - UFC fighter ratings update

Whilst not technically a part of the update, the new rankings are still a new addition to UFC 4 in May. Marvin Vettori picks up a nice ranking increase from four stars to four and a half, whilst his recent opponent Kevin Holland takes a significant hit in the grappling department.

Robert Whittaker also sees an all-round improvement in many of his stats, while Andrei Arlovski is bumped up to a four-star overall rating. All the main card victors of UFC 261 have received a boost in their stats as well.

#2 - New Fighter: Viviane Araujo

The first of two new fighters to be added to the game is Viviane Araujo. Coming off impressive back-to-back wins over high-level opposition, Araujo now has a huge fight ahead of her at UFC 262, where she faces No. 2 ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

Araujo comes in with a four-star overall ranking. However, it may go up should she pick up a statement win over Chookagian.

#1 - New Fighter: Dan Ige

A fighter who fans have been calling to be added to the game for some time now, Dan '50K' Ige is now a playable fighter in UFC 4. Ige is coming off a brutal KO victory over Gavin Tucker. He is now set to headline a main event card against Chan Sung Jung.

Ige is ranked at four out of five stars, matched by his grappling, striking and health stats.