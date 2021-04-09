All you need to know about the latest EA Sports UFC 4 patch notes, including which fighters have been added

The most recent EA Sports UFC 4 patch updates include two new fighters and many gameplay updates for an overall better gaming experience. The update will also upgrade a veteran fighter to the 'Legend' category with improved ratings.

For uninitiated, patch updates are a set of changes to a video game that are designed to fix issues and bring improvements. Miss the good old days when video games used to be static programmes that couldn't really be changed? (Cheat codes excluded.) Honestly, I don't.

Ciryl Gane and Rob Font will make their virtual debut with UFC 4 patch updates (10.0)

Heavyweight prospect Ciryl Gane and Bantamweight fighter Rob Font will make their virtual debuts in the video game as per the UFC 4 patch notes (10.0).

Ciryl Gane (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is a French kickboxer. He currently occupies the No. 4 spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings. 'Bon Gamin' is a breath of fresh air in the 265lb division where power usually determines the outcome of fights. Ciryl Gane is comparable to former two-time champion Cain Velasquez due to his ability to seamlessly mix up striking and grappling without slowing down. The UFC 4 patch update brings Ciryl Gane to an overall rating of 4.5 stars. He will also have similar ratings for striking and health.

Image Courtesy: https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-4/news/ufc-4-patch-notes-10

Bantamweight veteran Rob Font (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will be the new playable character alongside Ciryl Gane with UFC 4 patch updates. Rob Font has been a staple of UFC's roster since 2014. He has seen a career resurgence in recent times after a lackluster initial run in the UFC. Font holds wins over notable fighters in Thomas Almeida, Sergio Pettis and Marlon Moraes. Currently ranked at No.3, Rob Font is expected to fight former champion Cody Garbrandt on May 22. Font has an overall 4-star rating with 4.5-stars for his striking and health in UFC 4.

Image Courtesy: https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-4/news/ufc-4-patch-notes-10

UFC fighters will don the brand new Venum gear in UFC 4

The UFC's Venum deal will be in effect in the video game with UFC 4 patch updates. The new Venum gear will replace the previous Reebok gear. Gamers will be able to select the gear at the time of fighter selection.

Daniel Cormier will be upgraded to 'Legend'

Retired two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is already a legend of the sport. DC is a perfect manifestation of a model fighter and a model human being. The latest UFC 4 patch updates will upgrade Daniel Cormier to the 'Legend' category in the video game. DC will have an overall 5-star rating in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Apart from these major changes, UFC 4 patch updates will fix issues reported in the community feedback to enhance the gameplay experience and fix technical issues with some of the maneuvers. Check it out here.