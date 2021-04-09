Venum fighting kits added in the EA Sports UFC 4 update

The latest update for EA Sports UFC 4 will see fighters donning apparel from the promotion's new outfitting partner, Venum. The new fighter outfits will replace the kits from Reebok.

The gameplay update will also allow players to choose a color for their fighter trunks during fighter selection.

EA Sports UFC 4 made the announcement via its official Twitter handle.

The update also includes the induction of two new fighters on the UFC 4 roster. Bantamweight Rob Font and heavyweight Cyril Gane will make their videogame debuts with an OVR of 4 and 4.5, respectively. Both athletes will bear a 4.5 rating in health and striking.

Former double champ Daniel Cormier, who has been designated the 'Rating Adjuster' for EA Sports UFC 4, has been upgraded to the 'Legend' category in the 10.0 patch.

The retired UFC veteran was recently inducted into the five-star rating club by former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle honored DC with a medal studded with five stars, commemorating his career as a two-division champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said as he handed DC the box containing the medal studded with five stars:

"This is for you. This is your five-star... I think you deserve this."

More on the Venum and UFC partnership

The official apparel partnership between Reebok and the UFC came to its conclusion at UFC 260. Starting with UFC Vegas 23 (Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland), the fighters and their cornermen will be seen wearing Venum uniforms to the Octagon.

Middleweight fighters Impa Kasanganay and Sasha Palatnikov will debut the Venum apparel in the welterweight opener bout this weekend.

In an official statement released by the UFC in July 2020, the company announced that fight week incentive pay would be slightly increased after inking the deal with Venum. The overall boost in payouts (based on a fighter's UFC experience) will amount to $1 million per year.

The changes to the UFC's promotional guidelines, which make it mandatory for each fighter to wear only Venum gear, officially came into effect on April 1.

The UFC have named VENUM as their new outfitting partner with new fight kits debuting in April, 2021 per a release.



The current outfitting deal with Reebok runs through March, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dLohVWe5Jt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 10, 2020