Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov surprises Daniel Cormier with huge EA Sports UFC 4 rating adjustment

Daniel Cormier is the latest inductee in the exclusive club of UFC fighters with a five-star rating in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game. Khabib Nurmagomedov honored the former double champion with a medal commemorating DC's illustrious UFC career.

"This is for you. This is your five-star... I think you deserve this", said Khabib Nurmagomedov as he handed DC the box containing the medal studded with five -stars.

Daniel Cormier has been appointed by the UFC as the 'Rating Adjuster'. Cormier is required to alter a fighter's rating in the UFC 4 game based on his/her Octagon performance in the real world.

Following the loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier was not expecting to get the five-star honor. The former double champ was delighted upon receiving the accolade as he toyed with his new medal.

"I thought when I lost the last fight [to Stipe Miocic] that I was never getting the five stars", said Daniel Cormier. "Let me tell you something, man, I thought that wasn't going to get this and this makes me very happy... [the medal is] heavy, it's beautiful. It's really nice.

Daniel Cormier ranked the five-star honor above all his accomplishments as a fighter. The former Strikforce champion thanked his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov for presenting him with the medal.

"Listen, this is the real deal Khabib!.. I am very excited about this. For a man that has accomplished just about everything, this makes me excited. To get it from my friend here, my brother, thank you! I appreciate it."

Watch Daniel Cormier's reaction upon receiving the five-star accolade by retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

How does Daniel Cormier rate fighters in the UFC 4 video game?

Each fighter profile on UFC 4 is associated with a overall rating ranging from 1 to 5. Apart from an overall rating, a fighter is also judged based on grappling and striking expertise separately. This makes it easier for players to choose fighter moves accordingly.

Fighters with high scores on the three benchmarks (namely striking, grappling, and health) are awarded a five-star rating. Currently, Israel Adesanya, Max Holloway, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Valentina Shevchenko, and Kamaru Usman are the distinguished members of the five-star club.

