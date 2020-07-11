Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal rematch does not make sense after UFC 251 (Opinion)

Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson after UFC 251 if he wins the Welterweight title.

Will the rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal be as big as the first encounter?

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal finally gets a shot at the UFC welterweight title at UFC 251. He will be going up against the Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman, in a highly anticipated fight. Though Usman is a favorite going into the title fight the Gamebred can cause a big upset.

Since his UFC return, Jorge Masvidal has been on an incredible win streak. Masvidal destroyed Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz in his last three fights. Even though all three wins played crucial roles in his rise, his fight with Nate Diaz made Jorge Masvidal a global superstar.

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

After the backstage altercation with Leon Edwards and the five-second brutal knockout over Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal was already the talk of the town. However, the win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 made Masvidal the biggest star of the division.

At UFC 244, two of the biggest superstars entered the octagon to fight for the first-ever BMF title. Even the US President, Donald Trump, was in attendance to watch the showdowns between the two. So, it's hard to recreate something similar to that in the rematch.

Going into the first fight, it was believed that Nate Diaz would be a tough matchup for Jorge Masvidal. Many thought that Diaz's cardio and boxing will be a huge factor in the fight. However, Jorge Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz right from the start. Though Nate Diaz made a comeback at the end of the third round, it was a little too late.

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz for the UFC welterweight title?

Recently, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he would like to have two rematches if he wins the title. He would like to fight Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson. And both the fights do not make sense if you look at the Welterweight rankings.

The first fight with Nate Diaz was not competitive and he is yet to make his octagon appearance since UFC 244. Stephen Thompson has also been inactive since his win over Vicente Luque at UFC 244.

Nate DIaz is at No.11 of Welterweight rankings and Stephen Thompson is at No.6. So, not many fans will be thrilled to see Masvidal fight Diaz or Thompson.

UFC 217: Thompson v Masvidal

If Jorge Masvidal wins the title at UFC 251, there are some huge matchups for him including the potential fights with Colby Covington and Conor McGregor. Besides that, there are legit title contenders such as Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards. It would be intriguing to see what the BMF does if he gets past Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.