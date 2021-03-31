Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards: How does the fight impact the title picture in UFC's welterweight division?

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 262. The 170-pound division may undergo a major shake-up based on the outcome of the clash between Diaz and Edwards on May 15th.

Despite being unranked and inactive for more than a year, Nate Diaz is being offered one of the top contenders in the welterweight division in Leon Edwards. This is primarily due to Diaz's massive fan-base, who have been waiting to see the Stockton native back in action.

Another reason behind the Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards matchup could be the fact that the Brit is coming off a no-contest against Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21. Edwards has been fairly inactive for the past two years, so a fight with Nate Diaz will raise his profile.

We look at some of the potential outcomes of a fight between Diaz and Edwards.

Leon Edwards has a chance to gain the fans' respect against Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards is one of the most underrated fighters on the UFC roster. His last loss came at the hands of current champion Kamaru Usman at UFC on Fox 17 in 2015. Since then, Edwards has not lost a fight and put together an 8-fight win streak.

Securing the victory over Nate Diaz could become a pivotal moment in Leon Edwards' career, as casual fans may finally start taking notice of him. Many fans only remember Edwards from the backstage altercation with Jorge Masvidal. If Edwards overcomes Diaz's relentless pace on May 15th, he may even get to settle his dispute with the BMF inside the Octagon in his next fight.

Also a year ago today: Jorge Masvidal and Leon backstage 😂 pic.twitter.com/g6GSIR8zNC — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 16, 2020

Nate Diaz may be on his way to another title shot

Leon Edwards has been campaigning for a title shot against Kamaru Usman for more than a year now. However, due to multiple setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards had to settle for No. 13 ranked Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21.

Ahead of the event, UFC president Dana White mentioned in an interview with BT Sport that the winner would be next in line for a title shot.

If Nate Diaz secures the win in his return against Edwards, the UFC may very well present the former lightweight with a title shot next.

Nathan Diaz vs. Leon Edwards is set for UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, per sources.



And, in a twist, the fight will be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2021