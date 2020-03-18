New York State Athletic Commission makes official announcement on cancellation of UFC 249 at Barclays Center, New York

It is official now. UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will definitely not take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as scheduled originally. The New York State Athletic Commission officially announced that the pay-per-view can't be held in New York. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY.”

The move officially put to rest all doubts about the event taking place at the Barclays Center. UFC recently announced the postponement of their next three events due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the president of the promotion, Dana White said that he will do everything he possibly can to ensure that the much-anticipated fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

“This fight’s going to happen. No crowd. Whatever it takes. Probably not even going to be in the United States, but this fight’s going to happen.”

Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov recently spoke on an Instagram live chat hosted by his manager Ali Abdelaziz where he said that all he awaits is for UFC to confirm the location for the fight.

”We’ll see. Next couple of days, Dana’s going to send us location.”