"1 in 2 should" - Tristan Tate engages with Pearl Davis in a discussion about how women should rate themselves

Tristan Tate recently shared a controversial opinion on how women should rate themselves in terms of attractiveness. Tristan and his brother Andrew Tate have been criticized for their questionable take on sensitive topics, like the role of women in society. However, their philosophy has made them popular among a certain demographic.

American social media personality Hannah Pearl Davis has been labeled as the ‘female Andrew Tate’ for her anti-feminist opinions. Recently, she took to X and shared her thoughts on how women should rate themselves in terms of attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10:

“I see so many women that genuinely do not know how to fairly rate themselves. 8-10 model pretty, 7- Prettiest girl in a small town, 4-6 mid-average cute, Below 4 - unattractive or overweight. Generally, you cannot be above a 6 if you are over 30 or have a child.”

Tate seconded her thoughts in his reply to the post and wrote:

“What I find funny is that no girl ever rates herself below a 5. 1 in 2 should.”

Tristan Tate criticizes overweight people for getting free extra legroom seats on flights

Tristan Tate’s Christmas Eve Tate Speech livestream went viral for his rant on overweight people. The 35-year-old argued that overweight people are offered extra legroom seats on flights without any extra cost, while taller individuals like him never receive the same treatment. He said:

"Why the f**k am I, a six-foot-four behemoth of a man, (is) never given free extra legroom seats? One - I fly in private jets and I fly first-class. But, I was six-foot-four when I was broke. How come fatties, who destroy their health and the general aura around them, with their stinky, fat bodies get free seats? But a genetically blessed six-foot-four man like myself has never got free extra legroom. Why is that?"

Watch the full video below:

The livestream was later interrupted as the police showed up on their doorstep to speak to the Tate brothers.

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been embroiled in controversy over the last year. The controversial siblings are facing trial due to their alleged involvement in human trafficking and organized crime. The duo spent three months in a Romanian prison and were put under house arrest in the months that followed. However, they have refuted the charges and so, have been embroiled in legal proceedings.