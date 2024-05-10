Muhammad Mokaev blasts Kai Kara-France for calling out Steve Erceg after the undefeated contender’s fight with Manel Kape is announced

Muhammad Mokaev is scheduled to take on Manel Kape at UFC Manchester on July 27, according to reports. The touted prospect has never been shy of voicing his opinions online, and he recently took aim at Kai Kara-France, accusing him of avoiding Kape.

Kara-France and 'Starboy' were scheduled to fight at UFC 293 in Australia last year, but Kiwi was forced out of the matchup due to injury. The pair have since traded barbs, with Kape's viral rant at the UFC 293 pre-fight press conference, where he also squared up to Israel Adesanya, being a great example of the animosity between the two.

'Don't Blink' has not competed since his injury, but following Steve Erceg's recent loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301, Kara-France called him out for a clash at UFC 305, which will take place in Perth, Australia.

According to Sky Sports New Zealand, the flyweight contender said this:

"I feel like Steve would be a great dance partner. If he wants to get it, Steve Erceg, let's settle it in Perth."

'The Punisher' came across the Kiwi's callout on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote:

"Soon as my fight against Kape got announced, Kai wants to fight again."

Erceg recently took to his Instagram page to share a message with fans, following his decision defeat to Alexandre Pantoja. 'Astro Boy' asssured his fans he was healthy and ready to get back into training, and stated that he was hoping to return at UFC 305, which could help schedule a clash with No.4 ranked Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France fires back at Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev recently accused Kai Kara-France of avoiding a bout with Manel Kape.

After suffering a concussion in training, 'Don't Blink' was forced out of his clash with Kape in September 2023, and is yet to return to the octagon. 'Starboy' has not competed since last year, after he was forced out of his clash with Mattheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91 in April 2024.

Kape will now return to face 'The Punisher' at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The accusation thrown the way of Kara-France by the 23-year-old prospect has stirred a reply from the Kiwi, who responded with the following:

"What are you on about? I've been calling for the Manel fight for weeks. Less hugging legs, sniffing ball bags and more actual fighting would get you a title shot!"

