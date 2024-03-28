"10 out of 10, absolutely shredded!" - Fans rate Nina-Marie Daniele's "bodybuilding poses" flexed in hilarious video 

UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele recently sent social media abuzz with a hilarious gym video showcasing her "bodybuilding posses."

The clip, featuring Daniele striking various muscle-flexing stances, quickly garnered attention from fans who flooded the comment section with their ratings and reactions.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Among the comments, one fan humorously remarked:

"10 out of 10, absolutely shredded! 💪"

Others chimed in with their reactions, writing:

"Squats clearly lacking 😮‍💨

"Solid 8 out of 10. Those shorts are lame though, they are either too high or too long I am not sure but they are not flattering. Lucky for you you are pretty hot so you still pull the shorts off."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Daniele's recet post

Daniele has built a substantial following since her debut as an interviewer in 2022, featuring former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. She is often recognized for her distinctive interviewing style within the MMA community.

When Nina-Marie Daniele called out online personalities in the MMA world for their negativity

Nina-Marie Daniele has criticized certain online personalities within the MMA community, accusing them of resorting to negativity for attention. Taking to her social media handle, Daniele voiced her disapproval, condemning individuals who engage in "making fun of fighters" to garner views.

Daniele wrote on X:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

Check out Daniele's post below:

