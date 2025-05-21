"10-7 Dricus" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis goes scorched earth on Khamzat Chimaev over social media jibe 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis doesn't miss in his scorched-earth attack on his upcoming challenger, Khamzat Chimaev. They're not in the octagon yet but 'Stillknocks' is firing on all cylinders when it comes to throwing verbal jabs at his UFC 319 foe.

In their recent exchanges on X, it was Chimaev who fired shots first, only to be countered with a flush comeback tweet. It seems 'Borz' is dissing du Plessis' coaching staff for being visibly out-of-shape compared to the champion. He posted a photo of DDP's team and captioned it with donut emojis to add more insult:

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Like brushing off an overhand right, Dricus du Plessis promptly replied with a tweet so nasty Chimaev may never recover:

"O sh*t would get you but there’s no inbred emoji.."

Fans are going crazy over du Plessis' comeback, with @TclarkIV putting it perfectly:

"10-7 Dricus!"

Meanwhile, @JacobCookeMMA said:

"Dricus wins yet again"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the tweet. [Image courtesy: @dricusduplessis on X]

Chael Sonnen finds Dricus du Plessis' "poking the bear" with Khamzat Chimaev interesting

It seems there's a method to the madness of Dricus du Plessis' online verbal attacks. It's almost the same as his awkward striking game - it's chaotic but somehow it works. To UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, du Plessis' ingenious way of getting under Khamzat Chimaev's skin was in full display when the UFC announced a back-up fighter - No.1-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

It seems the promotion is not risking anything in case Chimaev - who has a history of fight cancellations - would somehow pull out of the August bout. In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy on YouTube, Sonnen found it interesting how du Plessis used the back-up fighter to further dig into Chimaev's rocky UFC tenure:

"And I just thought that was interesting because then when [Dricus du Plessis] went to social media, he started congratulating the backup fighter and he started telling the world that he's going to be defending his championship against the backup fighter, you know. Kind of declaring that Chimaev wouldn't get on the airplane. He wouldn't come out. He wouldn't ultimately make the walk. Which anybody that wants to poke the bear that is Chimaev, I find interesting. There's not a lot of guys that want to poke that bear."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (24:57):

