"10-8 Dricus" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis clapping back at Khamzat Chimaev's "prepping for murder" comment

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of Dricus du Plessis's mockery reponse to Khamzat Chimaev's strong warning ahead of their potential matchup. While some backed Chimaev to prevail over du Plessis, others liked the reigning middleweight champion's jab.

Ad

According to multiple reports, Chimaev is next in line to challenge du Plessis for the 185 pound belt. The undefeated contender recently spoke to MMA jounalist Adam Zubayraev and issued a stern warning to du Plessis ahead of their potential fight, saying:

''Let them prep for war, I’m prepping for murder''

In response, du Plessis took a dig at Chimaev under the comments section of Sportskeeda MMA, which shared 'Borz's remarks, writing:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Wow that’s the first time I’ve heard that one. Shakespeare in the house''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''10-8 Dricus''

Another one stated:

''Dricus needs to shut up. He’s so f*king boring. Nobody knows him, ppl will finally tune in to watch his fight thanks to Khamzat''

Other fans wrote:

''Dricus is a horrible matchup for Khamzat. Khamzat is not gonna be significantly stronger than him. I think this matchup favors Dricus tbh!! Never thought I’d bet against Khamzat but this will be a tough matchup. Not sure yet who I wanna go with. 50/50 in my mind''

Ad

''Nahh that boy Dricus liked that one, I'm a big fan of Khamzat but i don’t think he can get it done Dricus is too good right now and i don’t like Du Plessis at all!!! Lol''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

The two were rumored to headline UFC 317, however, UFC CEO Dana White dismissed the reports, citing that du Plessis and Chimaev will clash later this year.

Ad

Chael Sonnen discusses Dricus du Plessis' chances against Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to meet inside the octagon and the news of their potential matchup elicited reactions from many, including Chael Sonnen.

While Sonnen did not make any predictions, he did show his respect for du Plessis in a recent YouTube video, saying:

''If you asked me about that fight two years ago, or a year ago, or even 6 months ago, I would have quickly dismissed it and told you Chimaev...but I don't feel that way anymore...I will tell you that the greatness of Dricus being a slow drip it is something that is now not only witnessed but recognized by the industry and he did it in a very short period of time''

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:22):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.