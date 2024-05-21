"10-8 tiger" - Fans react to UFC lightweight Jared Gordon dodging tiger after petting session goes sideways

Jared Gordon recently found himself in a rather dangerous situation while petting a tiger. 'Flash' subsequently posted a video of the incident to his social media handles. Following that, the combat sports community weighed in with their takes on the same.

A longtime UFC lightweight fighter, America's Gordon is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Mark Madsen at UFC 295 (Nov. 2023). Gordon is scheduled to face Nasrat Haqparast at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 22, 2024.

Ahead of his fight in Saudi Arabia, Gordon visited the city of Dubai. It appears as though 'Flash' visited a petting zoo during his time there, and spent some time with a tiger.

The beast was on a leash and seemed as though it wasn't a full-grown adult yet. With Gordon gently scratching its fur, the tiger eventually turned and lunged at him. The UFC 155-pound contender swiftly retreated, and the zookeeping personnel restrained the animal before things could escalate.

Fight fans soon chimed in with their opinions about Jared Gordon's encounter with the tiger. Some netizens indicated that Gordon's training and reflexes proved useful in that situation, as he was able to quickly disengage. One fan implied that the MMA combatant was lucky that he was quick on his feet, whereas another noted that the incident was awesome and scary. Another X user jested:

"Wasn't even grateful for the scratches. Smh."

While multiple viewers lauded Gordon's footwork and ability to escape unscathed, a few others joked that the veteran fighter was scared of the big cat. One fan seemingly employed a bit of wordplay, asking 'Flash' whether his life flashed before his eyes. A commenter insinuated that he chose the option of flight rather than fight, whereas another highlighted that the beast was probably a cub.

Jokingly suggesting that the tiger won a dominant round against Gordon, an X user wrote:

"10-8 tiger"

Jared Gordon meets Ryan Garcia and the latter's orangutan acquaintance in Dubai

A video of boxer and influencer Ryan Garcia singing while seated next to an orangutan inside a car recently went viral. The video is believed to have been shot in Dubai. It featured Garcia and the animal he referred to as 'Georgina.' On that note, as indicated by Gordon's posts on his social media accounts, including on X, he met 'KingRy' in Dubai.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jared Gordon stated that he has had an unbelievable time in Dubai thus far. 'Flash' shook hands with Ryan Garcia in the video and posed alongside the boxing superstar and the orangutan. Meanwhile, the orangutan can be seen tugging at Gordon's t-shirt. An excerpt from the statement attached to the UFC fighter's post read as follows:

"Dubai is nu*s"

Watch the video featuring Jared Gordon, Ryan Garcia, and the orangutan below: