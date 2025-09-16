“$100 million could bring you Floyd vs. Crawford” - UFC Hall of Famer highlights potential outcome of Canelo Alvarez’s bold statement 

Canelo Alvarez's lofty compliment for Terence Crawford following their super-middleweight clash has taken many by surprise. One UFC Hall of Famer believes the statement could spark a ripple effect, potentially leading to a legendary match-up.

During a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen claimed that Alvarez deeming Crawford superior to Floyd Mayweather during the post-fight press conference might pave the way for Crawford vs. Mayweather.

For context, the first of Alvarez's three professional losses came against 'Money' in 2013. During the press conference following his defeat to Crawford, the boxer went so far as to label 'Bud' much better than Mayweather.

Reflecting on Alvarez's comments during the podcast, Sonnen said:

"They said, 'What did Crawford do that was so special?,' and Canelo said, 'Everything.' He said his speed was better, his power was better, his combinations were better, his endurance was better. I mean, he put him over. But, then he made another statement that he didn't have to. He said, ‘He is much better,' speaking of Crawford, ‘than Floyd Mayweather. '"

Sonnen added:

"As soon as you bring Floyd into it, particularly in Las Vegas, something interesting happens, and when you talk about what’s possible on the table for Crawford, I’ll tell you what’s not off the table, Floyd. Believe it or not, $100 million could bring you Floyd vs. Crawford."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (22:30):

Chael Sonnen's take on Ilia Topuria's callout to Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez

This past weekend, Ilia Topuria sent a direct callout to Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez after a recent back-and-forth with 'Bud'. Interestingly, Topuria has credited Alvarez as one of his favorite fighters growing up.

While Chael Sonnen doubts 'El Matador' has the skills to compete with boxing elites, he believes the UFC lightweight champion landing such an opportunity is not out of the question. Speaking with Daniel Cormier on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy, the MMA veteran said:

"Can he make this happen. Ilia Topuria right now, no. That is not going to be taken seriously. Ilia Topuria is on the verge of stardom like we’ve never seen, and when he gets to that point, which is by the way only six months from now, all of a sudden, it’s not as ridiculous a concept as you might think.”

