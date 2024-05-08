"10th Planet p*ssies” - Retired UFC fighter loses his cool at BJJ competition, spits at his opponent after using ‘illegal’ move 

Retired UFC bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao was recently captured losing his temper at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament. He was scheduled to take on 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt Matt Walsh at the IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open 2024, whom he defeated via disqualification.

The DQ came after Walsh applied a position known as "lockdown," which was applied from the guard, or bottom position. Walsh applied sideways pressure to the leg of his opponent, which caused him to be DQ'd when the referee deemed him to have "reaped" Assuncao's knee, an illegal move in IBJJF tournaments.

Sometime after the match, the former UFC fighter was seen confronting his opponent. It is unclear exactly what the Brazilian was so angry about, but it's possible he was frustrated by the awkward pressure placed on his knee during the match.

He blasted the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu gym, founded by Eddie Bravo, as a whole, and could be seen spitting at Walsh, much to the displeasure of those around.

The Brazilian said this:

"10th Planet p*ssies. 10th Planet, you guys are all p*ssies"

Watch the footage below:

Retired UFC fighter Raphael Assuncao apologizes for his behavior at recent BJJ competition

Former UFC bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao has taken to Instragam to share an apology for his actions at a recent IBJJF tournament in Atlanta, U.S.A.

See Assuncao's post after competing at IBJJF Open in Atlanta:

Having moved to the U.S. state from Brazil when he was a child, the former fighter is a known commodity throughout the martial arts community in the area.

Having retired from MMA in 2023, it is currently unclear what Assuncao is currently doing, aside from competing in BJJ competitions. After videos began circulating the internet of his recent behavior, he has taken to Instagram to issue an apology to fans, but not to his opponent, Matt Walsh.

He said this:

"Quick message to whoever saw the videos of me spitting at the guy at the IBJJF Open in Atlanta. This guy was disrespecting me on the mats, he popped my knee illegally... He says his gym are known for doing that type of move. So I replied, and ultimately he can show me much more than just popping my knee in the parking lot. So I lost my temper... He sissied out." [via Raphael Assuncao's Instagram story]

Screenshot of former UFC fighter Raphael Assuncao's apology following viral video of him spitting at IBJJF opponent