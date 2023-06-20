11-1 record UFC star wants a shot at Amanda Nunes' vacant title; will rival Julianna Pena

With Amanda Nunes officially retiring from MMA, it looks like the fighters of her division are ready to fight for the vacant title.

'The Lioness' announced her decision to walk away from fighting following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of her UFC title, which now sits vacant.

While Julianna Pena seems to be a viable candidate to fight for the title, Erin Blanchfield has now put her name forward as well. While she might be next in line for a shot at the women's flyweight title, the 11-1 fighter is ready to challenge herself in the women's bantamweight division.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Erin Blanchfield had this to say (H/T MMA Fighting):

“I think that is something that’s super interesting, Julianna Pena is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ. I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting."

She added:

"I think a lot of people are curious when I’m going to be fighting next. I don’t have anything lined up right now. I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title. I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”

Amanda Nunes does not think that Julianna Pena is ready to become a champion

Having fought Julianna Pena twice in the octagon, Amanda Nunes does not think that she is championship material. The two were set for a highly anticipated trilogy at UFC 289, however, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' withdrew from the bout after suffering an injury.

Pena was then replaced by Irene Aldana who was quite comfortably beat by Nunes. Following her fight, 'The Lioness' was asked if Pena could become the UFC bantamweight champion again. To which she replied by saying:

"No I don't think so. I don't think so. Aldana, I think Aldana can beat her. You know, I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me... I don't think she's gonna be a champion. She's not ready, she's not ready to be a champion."

Catch Nunes' comments below (starting from 10:40):

