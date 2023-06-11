Amanda Nunes names who she sees as future 135lbs. champ, scoffs at Julianna Pena's comments 

Amanda Nunes has clapped back at Julianna Pena's comments following UFC 289.

'The Lioness' was back in action last night at UFC 289 where she went up against Irene Aldana to defend her UFC women's bantamweight championship. After dominating Aldana for five rounds and securing a unanimous decision victory, Nunes announced that she will be retiring from the sport.

While MMA fans and pugilists were rather saddened by the announcement, her former two-time opponent Julianna Pena took to Twitter and suggested that it was her fear that sent Amanda Nunes into retirement. It is worth noting that the two were scheduled for a trilogy bout at UFC 289, however, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' withdrew from the bout after suffering an injury.

Upon being asked to react to the comments made by Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes had this to say during the post-fight press conference:

"Oh my goodness, what can I say about that girl... I was supposed to beat her tonight again, you know what I mean?"

Further during the post-fight press conference, Nunes was asked if Julianna Pena could win the UFC women's bantamweight championship again. She replied:

"No I don't think so. I don't think so, Aldana, I think Aldana can beat her. You know, I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me... I don't think she's gonna be a champion. She's not ready, she's not ready to be a champion."

Catch Nunes' comments below (starting from 9:20):

Why did Amanda Nunes retire from the sport of MMA?

As mentioned earlier, 'The Lioness' shocked everyone after announcing her retirement from the sport at UFC 289. By doing so, she put an end to an era of women's MMA which will be remembered for her dominance across two weight divisions.

What a career from @Amanda_Leoa The Lioness goes out on top

Speaking about taking the decision of hanging up her gloves, Amanda Nunes claimed that she is doing so because she needs to spend time with her family and close ones after giving the majority of her life to fighting. She said:

"My mommy be asking me to do this for so long. She cannot take anymore. My family as well, Nina. She has been around for so much with me. So I decided right now. I see that we don't get to enjoy everyday that I make. I gotta be with my family. I gotta spend time with my family in Brazil as well, I leave them so young to chase this dream...I just wanna thank Dana for always being there for me, Hunter and everybody that is making these shows happen."

From nothing, to something, to everything. @Amanda_Leoa leaves with every accomplishment one could hope to achieve in the sport and a legacy fulfilled. #UFC289

