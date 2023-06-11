"I watched you get 50-43’d bro" - Julianna Pena gets roasted for claiming she 'scared' Amanda Nunes into retirement 

Amanda Nunes's former opponent Julianna Pena's reaction to the UFC double champ's retirement brushed up fans the wrong way.

Nunes bid farewell to the sport after her UFC 289 main-event clash against Irene Aldana. 'The Lioness' put on yet another dominant display, absolutely walking through the surging Mexican en route to a 50-44, 50-44, 50-43 decision win.

Pena took to Twitter, claiming to have scared Nunes into retirement while accusing her of a lackluster performance against Aldana. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' wrote:

"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"

"Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before The fight was over #ufc289 #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking"

However, fans don't agree with Julianna Pena's claims of having scared Amanda Nunes into retirement. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was brutally trolled by fans all over Twitter who reminded her of lopsided loss to Nunes in her last outing.

Check out some reactions below:

"I watched you get 50-43’d bro"

"It's low class what can you expect from Pena she is far from classy she literally got dominated and is taking Nunes retirement a compliment like grow up and show respect."

"How long do you plan to let Amanda live rent free in your head?"

What happened at Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1 & 2

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena clashed for the first time at UFC 269 in December, 2021. Having earned a title shot off of a submission win over Sara McMann, Pena was a +1200 underdog against 'The Lioness' who hadn't lost a fight since 2015.

Pena appeared to be in a different zone from the opening bell, refusing to go down despite eating clean shots from Nunes. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' went on to land some damage of the own in the second round as Nunes' gas tank appeared to have emptied out. Pena went on to score one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history via a rear-naked choke submission in the second-round.

The two clashed in a rematch at UFC 277 in July, 2022 with the Pena going in as the underdog yet again despite being the champion. Amanda Nunes went on establish herself as the women's MMA GOAT, dropping Pena multiple times en route to thoroughly dominant decision win.

Watch highlights below:

BRAWL UNIVERSE 🌐 @BrawlUniverse Amanda Nunes teaches Julianna Peña a lesson for acting up in their 1st fight Amanda Nunes teaches Julianna Peña a lesson for acting up in their 1st fight https://t.co/9OzgCQmaHp

