"12,000 comments in 12 min" - Fans blow up Nina-Marie Daniele's post as she gives Dana White "10k comments" challenge to reveal UFC 300 headliner

The UFC 300 hype is as real as it gets, and UFC CEO Dana White's well-being was jokingly put at stake by MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

She challenged fans to engage with a post and get the number of comments on it up to 10,000 for White to reveal the main event of the historic card or fans "get to oil him up":

"10k comments and @danawhite will announce UFC 300 Main Event this week OR we get to oil him up 😆💪🏼 #UFC300"

The post instantly blew up, and fans reacted to the amount of comments it garnered.

"It’s been 11 minutes and this post already got 10k likes, insane 💀"

"12,000 comments in 12 min"

Women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was curious to know the origins of the phrase "oil him up" and why it was being used on White.

"Whats that oil stuff !? 😂 how it started whaaats that"

"Dana made the mistake of acknowledging someone wanting to oil him up on IG live"

Fans also had various suggestions for the UFC 300 announcement:

"100k comments and Dana announces it’s him vs Jake Paul"

"We want him to announce the main event all oiled up."

Dana White defends fighter pay, citing "journeyman" Jim Miller's UFC earnings

The UFC and Dana White are often criticized for not compensating their fighters for their effort and the risk they pose to themselves in such a physical sport.

In a recent interview on The Truth Podcast, White delved into the issue and backed his promotion's pay structure by citing an example. He mentioned UFC veteran Jim Miller, who has been at the promotion since 2008 and holds the record for most wins in promotional history with 26.

White argued that despite Miller not being extremely popular, he has earned over a million dollars in his time at the promotion:

''We got a guy right now who's 40 years old, and he's on this hot streak. His name is Jim Miller. He's been around forever... He's been around since we bought this company, and he's still fighting. And he's on this hot streak right now... He's going to fight on UFC 300.''

White continued:

''And this is a guy, I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing right? If you ask most people, they wouldn't know who Jim Miller is, and the guy's made millions of dollars.''

