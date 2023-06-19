13-7 record star sacked by UFC as promotion looks at shedding extra weight

The UFC has parted ways with seven fighters recently as the company is looking to shed extra weight. Amongst the seven fighters, a 13-7 fighter, Maria Oliveira also happens to be one of them.

The women's strawweight fighter was recently seen in action against Diana Belbita at UFC 289 earlier this month where she suffered a decision loss. Despite having a rather mediocre 13-7 MMA record, Oliveira had won just one of her four fights in the octagon and that seems to be the reason why the promotion has released her.

Apart from Maria Oliveira, six other fighters that have been released from the UFC are Nick Fiore, Erick Gonzalez, Bea Malecki, Aaron Philips, Takashi Sato, and Don Shainis. It is worth noting that these were the second set of fighters to be removed from the promotion after releasing eight fighters just a few days ago.

Dana White announces massive headliners for three upcoming UFC Fight Nights

UFC president Dana White recently made a massive announcement and revealed the headliners for three Fight Night events scheduled for Nashville, Singapore, and Paris later this year.

White revealed that the promotion will return to Nashville on August 5. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Dana White had this to say about the fight:

"This is as high level a fight as you could get. It's what I love about making fights like this. You have two of the very best in the world facing off in the prime of their careers. Ladies and gentlemen, you do not want to miss this one"

The UFC will return to Singapore with a featherweight main event between Chan Sung Jung and former champion Max Holloway on August 26. Both fighters have gone back and forth on social media and Holloway recently expressed interest in wanting to fight 'The Korean Zombie'. Moreover, a win here could land 'Blessed' a fourth fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Finally, the promotion will be heading to Paris on September 2 with a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and surging contender Serghei Spivak serving as the main event.

UFC @ufc BREAKING NEWS



The Boss just announced main events for:





BREAKING NEWSThe Boss just announced main events for: #UFCNashville - August 5 #UFCSingapore - August 26 #UFCParis - September 2 🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨The Boss just announced main events for:🇺🇸 #UFCNashville - August 5🇸🇬 #UFCSingapore - August 26🇫🇷 #UFCParis - September 2 https://t.co/MueA05dT71

Poll : 0 votes