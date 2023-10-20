"170, 185, 155, I don’t know, choose the weight" - Charles Oliveira ready wherever and whenever for Conor McGregor

It appears that Charles Oliveira is interested in a bout against Conor McGregor, and the contested weight wouldn't be an issue for him.

While speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, the former UFC lightweight champion expressed interest in fighting 'The Notorious' because of how much money it would generate. He mentioned that it would be a marketable fight for the UFC, especially with their respective resumes and the Irishman's ability to sell a fight:

"Charles Oliveira against Conor McGregor, money fight. It's a fight that will give us a lot of money. Conor sells, Charles also sells. It's a fight that everybody wants."

'Do Bronx' also mentioned that the contested weight doesn't matter to him and that he would agree to fight at any weight 'The Notorious' prefers. He mentioned that he isn't sure whether the former two-division UFC champion wants to fight him but noted that he will accept and show up if he does, saying:

"The only one we don't know if [he] wants this fight is Conor because I've said it a thousand times - 170, 185, 155, I don't know, choose the weight. Say where and I'll be there. Just send the contract and we'll sign it. That's the fight."

It will be interesting to see whether the former lightweight champions will cross paths in the octagon in the future, especially considering that Conor McGregor could return early next year.

Why did Charles Oliveira withdraw from his rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

Charles Oliveira was unfortunately forced to withdraw from UFC 294 less than two weeks before the event. He won't have the opportunity to avenge his loss to Islam Makhachev or regain the lightweight championship.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the lightweight champion would not be fighting Makhachev at UFC 294 and would be replaced by Alexander Volkanovski. He mentioned that the former lightweight champion sustained a nasty cut during sparring that required stitches and wouldn't be cleared in time, saying:

"Round five of sparring last night...He's supposed to jump on a plane today, splits his eyebrow wide open, and had it stitched up last night. Obviously, can't fly out there with that, you know what I mean?...We would've had him go to a plastic surgeon that would've sown it from inside-out...Get that thing done the right way."

