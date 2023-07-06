19-year-old female boxer Jadalie Medeiros helps save life of senior citizen at local pool

Team USA Boxer Jadalie Medeiros made headlines earlier this week for helping save a life.

The 19-year-old is currently a light flyweight prospect signed to Team USA boxing. Holding an 11-13 amateur record, she is currently the fifth-ranked amateur fighter in her weight class according to Boxrec.

Nonetheless, while she is dangerous in the ring, she's seemingly the opposite outside of it. As first reported by Dothan Eagle, Medeiros, who works as a lifeguard in her spare time, was forced to jump into action when a man began having trouble while swimming.

Dale Nash, a 72-year-old man from Alabama, began violently coughing while swimming. Luckily, others noticed and helped the man get out of the water and outside the pool. Quickly, Nash lost consciousness, and others couldn't find his pulse.

Luckily Jadalie Medeiros was quick on her feet. While others, including Dr. Tim Gannon, a local ENT, began giving Nash chest compressions, the amateur boxer ran to the office to grab the AED defibrillator. The device helps give an electric jolt to get the heart back into rhythm.

Luckily, Nash was able to regain consciousness. Efforts from Gannon and Medeiros helped save the senior citizen's life.

Jadalie Medeiros reflects on the scary situation

In a recent interview, Jadalie Medeiros discussed her role in the situation that made headlines this week.

The amateur boxer was in a group of many who helped save the 72-year-old's life. In a recent interview with Dothan Eagle after the situation, Mederios reflected on the scary situation involving Nash.

The boxer was quite straightforward and stoic when asked about her role in saving the man's life, stating it was all up to training. Furthermore, Medeiros revealed that she didn't end up having to use the defibrillator, as medical officials made it there in time.

Nonetheless, Jadalie Medeiros is just thankful the medical situation happened in a pool, and not anywhere else. In a recent interview with Dothan Eagle, she stated:

“When I think back on it, I was just doing what I was trained to do. They train us really, really well. When Tim took the lead on it, it was really beneficial and helpful. Honestly, we were really thankful it happened in our pool, because if he was like passed out or having a heart attack running the trails with no one around, then things may have been different.”

