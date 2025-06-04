"1st round sub?!" - MMA world reacts as Ilia Topuria asks fans how he should finish Charles Oliveira 

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has asked fans how he should finish Charles Oliveira during their UFC 317 bout later this month for the vacant lightweight championship.

Topuria vacated his featherweight championship in April and announced a move up to the lightweight division. He originally wanted to challenge champion Islam Makhachev. However, the Russian fighter decided to move up to the welterweight division and vacate his 155-pound strap.

'El Matador' recently shared a grappling clip on Instagram, asking fans if he should submit Oliveira or knock him out.

"What do you prefer, submitting him or knocking him out?" [Translated from Spanish]

Ilia Topuria's post

The post sparked several fan reactions. A user wrote:

"First round sub?! ☠️"

Fan's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Others commented:

"Can't wait to see the outcome, I just want 'El Matador' to shut everyone up for real 🌹."

"Let's go, champ, knock him out 👊🏻🌹."

"Just make it quick and painless🌹."

"Left hook KO 🌹🌹🌹🌹."

Fan reactions

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Ariel Helwani shares details regarding Ilia Topuria's backstage deal with UFC

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani hosted Chael Sonnen on a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, during which Helwani shared that he was aware of the behind-the-scenes meeting between the UFC and Ilia Topuria.

Helwani revealed that 'El Matador' was guaranteed a lightweight title shot the moment he vacated his 145-pound championship. He said:

"Ilia did get a guarantee that he would be fighting for an undisputed title when he vacated his featherweight title. I know exactly where the guarantee was given. I know about the meeting, all that, and more. It had to be either Islam or a vacant belt, and that's exactly what happened. The UFC recognizes that this guy is a megastar. You want to keep him happy."

Ariel Helwani's comments

