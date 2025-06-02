UFC’s backstage deal with Ilia Topuria comes to light amid lightweight title booking

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Podcast, during which Sonnen and Ariel Helwani discussed Ilia Topuria's backstage deal with the UFC for a guaranteed title shot in the 155-pound division.

Topuria vacated his featherweight championship last month and has announced a move up to the lightweight division in a bid to become a two-weight champion. He currently boasts an undefeated MMA record of 16-0 and is scheduled to face former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 315.

Helwani shared a post on X, where he wrote that he was aware of the behind-the-scenes meeting where the UFC guaranteed 'El Matador' a title shot, once he made his move up to the 155-pound division.

"Ilia did get a guarantee that he would be fighting for an undisputed title when he vacated his featherweight title. I know exactly where the guarantee was given. I know about the meeting, all that and more. It had to be either Islam or a vacant belt, and that's exactly what happened. The UFC recognizes that this guy is a megastar. You want to keep him happy."

He further stated that the promotion was content with Topuria's decision, despite its controversial history with champions walking away from their titles.

"The UFC hates people walking away from a title, but there's something they hate more — not having title fights to headline cards. That's why we're getting Ilia versus Charles for the vacant lightweight title."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments about Ilia Topuria below:

Arman Tsarukyan favors Ilia Topuria to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Arman Tsarukyan said that Ilia Topuria can defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Tsarukyan recently appeared in an ADXC presser, where he said that Topuria can secure a stoppage victory against Oliveira.

Tsarukyan believes that 'El Matador' will have the advantage on the feet due to his superior boxing pedigree, and also stated that 'Do Bronx' will struggle to take Topuria down because of his lack of freestyle wrestling ability.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (1:14):

