Dana White gets brutally honest about why Ilia Topuria vacated the featherweight title: "Feels like he has cemented his legacy"

Dana White revealed why Ilia Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight title.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced he would deliver massive fight news. The UFC CEO fulfilled his promise by revealing several significant matchups, including Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the featherweight title.

Fans quickly realized that Topuria must have vacated the 145-pound throne, as Volkanovski vs. Lopes wasn't an interim title bout.

White recently explained why Topuria decided to move up from featherweight to lightweight by saying:

"Topuria has felt like he's done all that he can in that division and he feels like he's cemented his legacy and his body can not make the weight anymore. So, Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title."

Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title with a second-round knockout win against Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024. Eight months later, Topuria solidified himself as a superstar by defending his throne with a third-round knockout against Max Holloway.

Volkanovski, who's coming from back-to-back knockout losses, will take on Diego Lopes, who defeated Brian Ortega last time out, on April 12 in the UFC 314 main event.

Watch Dana White announce why Ilia Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight title below:

Ariel Helwani reports Ilia Topuria will challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title later this year

Over the last few months, Ilia Topuria has teased the possibility of moving up to lightweight and challenging Islam Makhachev for his world title. Topuria initially planned to pursue two-division supremacy before vacating his featherweight strap.

Following Dana White's previously mentioned announcement, Ariel Helwani had this to say on X about the plan for Topuria:

"The plan is for Ilia Topuria to fight Islam Makhachev later this year, I'm told. Perhaps as soon as IFW."

Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion with a submission win against Charles Oliveira in October 2022. The number one pound-for-pound fighter has since defended his throne against Alexander Volkanovski x2, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

Topuria, who's ranked No. 4 in the pound-for-pound standings, will likely have an opportunity to further his fast-rising legacy and take over Makhachev's top spot.

