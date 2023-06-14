"2 guys who haven’t won anything for a hot second!!!" - Jorge Masvidal celebrating with Donald Trump post arraignment has fans divided

Jorge Masvidal recently divided fans after he posted a picture of himself meeting up with former US President Donald Trump at the Versailles Bakery in Miami.

While the former UFC star has made no secret about his support for Trump, fans were particularly ticked off due to the timing of Masvidal's meet-up picture. For context, Donald Trump is facing a 37-count indictment for allegedly keeping highly classified documents at his private resort Mar-A-Lago.

Fans and users soon made their reactions known in the comments section of a tweet showing a video of the two personalities meeting.

One fan pointed out Jorge Masvidal's four-fight losing streak before retirement and joked:

"2 guys who haven’t won anything for a hot second!!!"

Another fan criticized Jorge Masvidal and wrote:

"If you ever needed a visual of hero worship."

Another fan wrote:

"Never thought in a million years Gamebred would be an a** kisser."

Meanwhile, one fan praised the MMA star and wrote:

"What a champion!"

'Gamebred' also posted himself posing with Trump and captioned the post:

"We got your back."

Under Masvidal's tweet, one user referenced his prior arrests and joked:

"Jorge knows prison well so he can relate to what Trump is going through right now."

Another user joked:

"Just like Colby had yours? Is Donald gonna be missing a tooth?"

One fan opined:

"Simping to a rich old white man is the ultimate seppuku."

How did Jorge Masvidal react to Donald Trump's indictment?

Jorge Masvidal recently expressed his frustration at former US president Donald Trump being criminally charged for the second time in months.

As mentioned, the 77-year-old is in grave trouble for holding top-secret documents, including nuclear programs and US military plans. The files were found during an FBI search at the Mar-A-Lago estate last year.

According to BBC News, court documents reveal Donald Trump is facing charges that include unauthorized possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to law enforcement. Experts predict that the former POTUS could potentially face substantial prison time if convicted.

Here's what to know: Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges involving mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for the former president.Here's what to know: bit.ly/3qHlkAc Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges involving mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for the former president.Here's what to know: bit.ly/3qHlkAc https://t.co/llqDlk32Pu

Jorge Masvidal is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has rarely missed an opportunity to express that support in public. 'Gamebred' has even participated in political campaigns and spoken at rallies in favor of the Republican juggernaut.

Masvidal reacted to the news of Trump's criminal indictment by claiming that there are different standards of justice for different political parties in the US. He tweeted:

"If you’re a Republican, watch out. If you’re a Democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. #WitchHunt."

#WitchHunt If you’re a republican, watch out. If you’re a democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. If you’re a republican, watch out. If you’re a democrat, anything goes. There are two tiers of justice in America. Shameful! No former president has ever been treated like this. #WitchHunt

