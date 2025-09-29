"2 losses in one night" - MMA Guru reacts to Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in chaotic post-fight brawl

Would even settle, a post-fight altercation escalated into a full-scale melee between both corners inside the ring. In the chaos, Freitas’ son, Rafael, landed a clean punch that dropped Silva unconscious.Popular combat sports content creator, MMA Guru, questioned why Silva continues to compete at this stage of his life. He took to X and wrote:&quot;How embarrassing to see Wanderlei Silva doing this shit at his old ass age. Slept out cold in a post-fight brawl by some random tuxedo-wearing security guard. 2 losses in one night.&quot;Check out MMA Guru's comments below:Fabricio Werdum, who worked Silva’s corner, confirmed that it was Rafael Freitas who struck Silva during the brawl. Brazilian media reported Silva sustained a broken nose and needed stitches before being released from hospital following precautionary exams.Several other fighters reacted to the viral moment. UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho saw it as a setback in stature and the erosion of the reputation of professional MMA fighters. He believes that approaching a sponsor with this moment as the benchmark for some would prove to be difficult.Wanderlei Silva gives health update after chaotic brawl knockoutWanderlei Silva released a brief statement seeking to clarify his condition and response to the chaos. He described ongoing dizziness and persistent headaches that have not let up since the incident.He also noted swelling around his right eye and difficulty seeing clearly. Speaking in a video statement posted on Instagram, Silva said:&quot;I’m not feeling well. I have a lot of dizziness and a headache that just won’t go away. My right eye is swollen shut and very bruised. I will undergo more detailed exams this week to determine whether there is more serious head trauma. I fear that during my career, I have suffered traumatic brain injury and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE, including depression, mood swings, and irritability. I suffer from sleep apnea and have difficulty sleeping and breathing.&quot;He posted another video update and captioned the post:&quot;Yesterday, in my fight, I received a few warnings during the fight and in the 4th round, I ended up getting disqualified. There was widespread confusion in the ring afterwards. At that moment, while I was just trying to protect my son and calm the situation, I was cowardly attacked, leading me to need medical attention. I want to reassure everyone: I'm fine and still being monitored.&quot;