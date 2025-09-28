  • home icon
  [Watch] Spine-chilling footage of unconscious Wanderlei Silva being dragged away after being knocked out during post-fight melee

[Watch] Spine-chilling footage of unconscious Wanderlei Silva being dragged away after being knocked out during post-fight melee

By Subham
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:17 GMT
UFC Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty
Wanderlei Silva gets knocked out in a post fight brawl. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva's boxing debut didn't go as he had expected, as the latter was disqualified for repeatedly and seemingly intentionally headbutting his opponent.

Silva, who retired from MMA in 2022, showed interest in boxing and had previously called out UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson. This past weekend, the 49-year-old finally came out of retirement to make his boxing debut against former WBO and WBA super featherweight champion and two-time WBO lightweight champion Acelino Freitas, in an exhibition match headlining Spaten Fight Night 2 in Brazil.

Even though Silva weighed in 44 pounds heavier than Freitas, on fight night, Freitas clearly outboxed him.

The boxing match became a chaotic one when Silva headbutted his opponent, as mentioned earlier, for which a point was deducted. Moments later in Round 4, the former UFC fighter did it again, and he was disqualified. After the bell, things got out of control. A fierce brawl broke out between the two teams who stormed inside the ring.

During the melee, 'The Axe Murderer' was punched on the back of the head by an opponent team member, which sent him crashing to the canvas. After being knocked out cold, Wanderlei Silva was pulled to the side of the ring to be assisted, but the two teams continued to brawl.

Check out the spine-chilling footage of unconscious Wanderlei Silva being dragged away after being knocked out during the post-fight melee below:

Several fans reacted to the post. Here is what some of the comments read as:

"Sent him straight to the shadow realm with that punch"
"That’s instant CTE 😭 ain’t no coming back from this."
"😭pro fighter doesn't get knocked out the whole fight but loses to the opposing team staff."
"That's wild, even legends aren’t safe when chaos breaks out suddenly"
Edited by Subham
