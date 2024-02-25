Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson recently had an unexpected reunion at a fighting event in California.

In a video shared by Inside Fighting on YouTube, the former foes reunited at the Up Next Fighting event in Los Angeles. The clip captured a moment of camaraderie as Diaz and Ferguson exchanged friendly greetings and engaged in a brief chat.

Despite both enduring multiple losses throughout their MMA careers, the duo continue to hold esteemed positions as two of the most iconic figures in the world of combat sports.

Fans expressed a variety of reactions to the video capturing their reunion. One fan wrote:

"2 OGs with insane hearts and will. Respect to them forever."

Another wrote:

"These two have lost more than 100 times straight in the octagon, but the crowd will chant for them forever."

"Two of the most enigmatic UFC dudes having a pep talk. My day is complete."

"Glad to see these two still get the love."

"Two of my fav fighters. I wish a fight between them could've happened earlier."

Diaz and Ferguson faced off in the main event of UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. The former UFC fighter was initially supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev, but after 'Borz' failed to make weight, the fights on the card were rearranged.

The Stockton native was then matched up against 'El Cucuy' while Chimaev took on Kevin Holland. Diaz showcased his grappling and wrestling prowess, ultimately securing a victory in the fourth round with a tight guillotine choke against the former interim lightweight champion.

After his win, Diaz affirmed intentions to depart from the UFC after a 15-year tenure with the organization, although he mentioned a desire to return once he tended to some matters outside of the octagon.

Jorge Masvidal warns Nate Diaz following rumored boxing showdown

Jorge Masvidal ended his brief retirement less than a year after his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. However, instead of returning to MMA, he turned his attention to boxing, extending a challenge to Nate Diaz.

Masvidal's last victory in the octagon dates back to November 2019, when he secured a win over Diaz at UFC 244 due to a doctor's intervention in the third round.

Since then, there has been speculation about a potential rematch, particularly because Diaz has demonstrated a willingness to persevere through similar cuts in previous fights.

'Gamebred' recently went on X and issued a stern warning to his former rival:

"YOU’RE DEAD @NateDiaz209"

