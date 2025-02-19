  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  $200 million man Conor McGregor flaunts wealth while reacting to Greenback Records success: "You can swim in it"

$200 million man Conor McGregor flaunts wealth while reacting to Greenback Records success: "You can swim in it"

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Feb 19, 2025 16:33 GMT
&quot;Road House&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
Conor McGregor flaunts wealth while reacting to Greenback Records success. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC star Conor McGregor is making headlines for his music company, Greenback Records. He recently shared a rap from an artist on his social media handle while flaunting his wealth.

2024 was a bittersweet year for McGregor. He was initially scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon against longtime rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, he suffered a toe injury and had to withdraw from the bout.

In late 2024, McGregor was found liable in a sexual assault case against Nikita Hand by an Irish civil court. The court ordered ‘The Notorious’ to pay damages, leading to backlash from the MMA community and a decline in his brand value.

also-read-trending Trending

However, in the same year, McGregor founded his music company, Greenback Records, alongside Richard Buck and Julian O’Brien, with the vision of providing rap artists a platform to showcase their music.

Recently, McGregor expressed his excitement over the success of his label by sharing Tomas Adedayo Adeyinka’s rap verse on his Instagram story. Flaunting his wealth, McGregor wrote:

“I make so much money, you can swim in it.”
Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor’s Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor&rsquo;s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a leg injury in the first round and has not competed in the UFC since.

Conor McGregor vows to make BKFC debut

Conor McGregor's return has been a hot topic in the MMA community, as he frequently teases fans with a highly anticipated octagon comeback.

In a recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference, the Irish star praised the promotion. It is worth noting that McGregor became the part owner of BKFC in April 2024.

He firmly asserted that he will step into the BKFC ring in the near future and stated:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

However, McGregor is still signed under the UFC banner and has two fights remaining on his contract. Several UFC fighters, including his longtime rival, Michael Chandler, have called him out for a potential fight.

