“2000s Pride vibes” - Ben Tynan’s unstoppable KO makes fans reminisce of MMA’s early no-holds-barred style

Rising heavyweight contender Ben Tynan delivered yet another highlight reel-worthy finish at ONE Fight Night 21.

After securing a third-round submission victory over Kang Ji Won in his promotional debut, 'Vanilla Thunder' extended his undefeated streak to 6-0 with a first-round destruction of Aussie standout Duke Didier, establishing himself as a viable contender in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division.

"VANILLA THUNDER. Ben Tynan steamrolls Duke Didier for a first-round TKO!"

ONE Championship fans loved the dominance put on display by Tynan and the overall vibe the budding Canadian superstar brought to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

"2000s Pride vibes."

"How about them denim shorts."

"Bruh, after watching you fight tonight, you've become my favorite heavyweight fighter. Can't wait to watch you an Anatoly."

"Thought that was @ricflairnatureboy for a second."

"Blonde Severn," one fan wrote, comparing Tynan to MMA legend Dan 'The Beast' Severn.

"Let's go @vanillathundermma. So hyped watching live!"

"Classic 90s style."

Just two fights into his ONE Championship run, Tynan has already captured the hearts of fight fans around the world. Now the only question that remains is, what's next for 'Vanilla Thunder'?

Ben Tynan is "super happy" with his dominant showing against Duke Didier

Ben Tynan was understandably happy with his performance at ONE Fight Night 21, taking practically no damage and getting out of the ring just past the halfway point of the opening round:

"It was pretty damn good," Tynan said during the post-fight press event. "I'm satisfied. I don't think I got hit. I took him out in a clean fashion, got to show off some of my striking. So, I'm super happy about that."

Though he's only two fights into his run with ONE, fans are already clamoring for a fight between 'Vanilla Thunder' and current three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

In reality, Tynan may have a little more work to do at heavyweight, but a fight over one of the division's heavy-hitting contenders — Amir Aliakbari and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane — could be exactly what he needs to go from prospect to contender.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch ONE Fight Night 21 on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

