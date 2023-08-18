"3.5 years and I’m sitting at the top table of the fight game" - Jake Paul exclaims after completing VADA testing through Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber turned professional boxer, is relishing his recent accomplishments in the fight game.

Amidst ongoing accusations of drug use, Paul and his recent opponent Nate Diaz both opted for testing under the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) for their bout. The results came back negative for both fighters, putting to rest any allegations of cheating.

Sharing a letter from VADA on social media, 'The Problem Child' expressed his satisfaction with the outcome. The letter confirmed that the testing was conducted and analyzed for performance-enhancing drugs. Paul's dedication to clean competition has been a crucial part of his narrative as he navigates the boxing world.

His efforts haven't gone unnoticed, as he also secured a victory against Nate Diaz through a unanimous decision. The judges' scores were 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 in favor of Paul. Riding on this success and vindication, Paul took to Twitter to reflect on his journey, stating:

"Witness my greatness and you try to destroy it. 3.5 years and I’m sitting at the top table of the fight game. Hate it all you want."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Despite entering the boxing scene only five years ago, Jake Paul's rise has been meteoric. With eight professional fights under his belt, he has achieved 7 wins and a single loss via decision. These results, combined with his commitment to clean competition, have positioned him as a prominent figure in the boxing world, a testament to his ambition and dedication to his craft.

Jake Paul opens up about strained relationship with brother Logan Paul

The tensions between the Paul brothers seem to have reached a tipping point. Following his victory over Nate Diaz, Jake Paul made a guest appearance on his brother Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive. The conversation quickly turned into a heated argument, shedding light on the complexities of their relationship.

During the podcast, 'The Problem Child' accused his older brother of using their brotherhood when convenient, implying that Logan Paul tended to prioritize their relationship based on his own interests. The younger Paul elaborated on his feelings during his own podcast, revealing his frustration with the situation:

"I look bad because of how he is acting, so it looks like I'm arguing with him. But really, I'm more so just setting his ego in line. And this is just me being honest because I feel like I've held it in for so many years. I'm kinda just speaking my mind more so now."

Check out Jake Paul vent his frustration in the video below:

As the Paul brothers continue to navigate their respective careers, it remains to be seen whether their strained relationship will find resolution or if their public disagreements will persist.