3 best UFC fights to look forward to in June 2021

The UFC schedule is filled with action-packed fight cards for June. Some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Israel Adesanya and Nate Diaz, will step inside the octagon next month.

Ahead of the barnburner-loaded month, let's look at some of the most promising fights that'll take place in June 2021.

#3 Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards

Former UFC lightweight Nate Diaz has been out of action since his controversial loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The Stockton native is now eyeing to re-enter the welterweight division at UFC 263 with a matchup against No.3-ranked Leon Edwards.

The fight promises to be exciting as Diaz never fails to put on a show for the fans. Famous for his patented "Stockton slap," Nate Diaz has the chance to barge into the title contention picture with a victory over Edwards. Meanwhile, 'Rocky' stands a chance to solidify his case for being the next title contender in line.

#2 Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Figueiredo vs Moreno 1

Another gripping fight on the UFC 263 fight card will be the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The duo first met at UFC 256. The fight was ruled a draw, owing to a close back-and-forth between the two flyweights.

As the two went neck-and-neck in the first meeting, fans have been wondering which fighter will get the better of the other. Although oddsmakers have favored Figueiredo to win, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt will come equipped to defeat 'The Assassin Baby' in the second encounter.

#1 Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori

In their first meeting at UFC on FOX 29 in 2018, Israel Adesanya secured a razor-thin split decision win over Marvin Vettori. The two combatants are set to meet once again at UFC 263 on June 12.

Marvin Vettori, who had little to offer in the stand-up exchange in the first fight, claims to have improved his striking skill set by leaps and bounds. Additionally, Vettori believes that 'The Last Stylebender' only possesses proficiency in a single facet of MMA, namely striking. Following in the footsteps of UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, 'The Italian Dream' will try to implement his superior grappling acumen and impose his will on Adesanya.

The highly-anticipated rematch is set to be filled with fireworks as the two fighters appear to have a personal vendetta against each other.

