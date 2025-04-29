3 lowkey bangers that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video

We're just a few days away from ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is once again set to bring non-stop combat sports action inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The main event will feature the sequel between Thai striking maestros Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Tye Ruotolo, meanwhile, will put his submission grappling world title on the line against Dante Leon in the penultimate match-up.

Apart from these two can't miss match-ups, let's list down three sleeper fights that might just steal the show this coming Friday, May 2, live in US Primetime.

1. Zebaztian Kadestam vs Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA)

The next challenger for the 185-pound MMA world title will likely emerge once the dust settles between heavy hitters Zebaztian Kadestam and Iisi Fitikefu.

Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, is riding the momentum of a three-fight winning streak capped off by his fearsome knockout of Roberto Soldic in his last outing.

Standing in 'The Bandit's way, however, is the mighty Australian-Tongan Fitikefu, who has displayed incredible well-rounded skills in his back-to-back victories against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

One thing's for sure: reigning welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee will keep a close eye on this fiery showdown.

2. Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada (flyweight Muay Thai)

Sean 'The One' Climaco is eyeing a top 5 opponent next if he can halt the hype train of 19-year-old prodigy Akif Guluzada.

The Filipino-American striker has impressed so far in the home of martial arts, using his heavy hands to secure victories over Josue Cruz and Diego Paez.

Guluzada, though, is looking to shake up the pecking order in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division in his Amazon debut. 'King' earned a well-deserved $100,000 contract after a stellar 3-0 run at ONE Friday Fights.

3. Liam Nolan vs Nauzet Trujillo (lightweight Muay Thai)

It's revenge or repeat when familiar foes Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo share the ONE Circle anew for another three-round slugfest.

'Lethal' briefly stepped away from competition after absorbing a unanimous decision loss to Trujillo last year. Now rejuvenated to resume his promising career, the British slugger will go all out to seek redemption this coming Friday.

Trujillo, however, will enter this match with the utmost confidence, knowing he already bested his opponent before. The Spaniard can move closer to a possible world title opportunity if he reasserts his mastery against Nolan.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

