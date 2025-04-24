“I’ve been training with a lot of high-level guys” - Sean Climaco confident his experience will trump Akif Guluzada’s youth 

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender, Sean Climaco, is not quite sold on Akif Guluzada's hype train. 'The One' will look to derail the 19-year-old's momentum when they clash at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

After a perfect 3-0 start at ONE Friday Fights, Guluzada got the invite to compete on his first Amazon event on May 2 inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Of late, 'King' has been on a roll with back-to-back finishes against tough Thai opponents Samingdam NF Looksuan and Puengluang Baanramba. The Azerbaijani striker also comes from a decorated amateur background, making him a true must-watch prospect.

Despite Guluzada's impressive credentials, Sean Climaco believes he's not yet on his level.

In a ONE Championship interview, the Filipino-American claimed that he trains with elite strikers at Smash Fighter and CSA Gym, who are more dangerous than the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete:

“I guess the advantage of age is I’ve been training with a lot of high-level guys here in the Bay Area, and I’ve been training a lot longer. I have experience and, yes, he’s young."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sean Climaco says Akif Guluzada will be up for a rude awakening

While Sean Climaco admires Akif Guluzada, he believes it's still too early for him to get the big dogs in the 125-pound Muay Thai division.

'The One' doesn't mind playing the role of a gatekeeper at ONE Fight Night 31 and keeping 'King' in check. Once he cools off Guluzada's hot streak, he expects a top 5 opponent next.

Climaco told ONE Championship:

"So I feel like this is a step up for him to be facing a guy in his prime and more of a mature fighter.”

