3 reasons why Conor McGregor could upset Kamaru Usman in potential fight

Conor McGregor appears to be interested in a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The Nigerian Nightmare recently made his fourth successful title defense against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

In the aftermath of the fight, Conor McGregor surprised fans by calling out Usman via Instagram.

Conor McGregor is currently scheduled to face Dustin Poirier for a trilogy fight at UFC 264. 'The Irishman' plans on cleaning up the 155-lbs division by the end of the year and making the move up to welterweight.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” - usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

In the light of the Irishman calling Usman out, let's take a look at three reasons why Conor McGregor could upset Kamaru Usman in a potential fight.

#3 Conor McGregor's high-level striking

Asi from his last outing, where he was accused of being a still target for Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has one of the most effective striking styles in the game. The Irishman can move quickly, popping in and out while maintaining his accuracy and power.

This approach also allows for the quick use of kicks like the teep or the side-kick. As Kamaru Usman does not employ too many leg strikes in his fights, there is a high chance that Conor McGregor maintains his distance and tags the Nigerian with a kick if the two were to fight.

#2 Conor McGregor's legendary trash talking

Die-hard McGregor fans were severely disappointed when 'The Notorious One' did not deliver his signature trash talk ahead of his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

That disappointment appears to be legitimate as mental warfare seems to be an integral part of Conor McGregor's arsenal. A standout example of McGregor's trash talk working its magic is his one-punch knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 134. Many believe the Irishman won the fight before it even started after months of verbal attacks in the build-up to the fight.

Kamaru Usman is no stranger to trash talk, having dealt with the likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in the past. However, Conor McGregor is in a league of his own. If the Irishman could affect upset someone with Khabib Nurmagomedov's resolve, he is likely to rattle Kamaru Usman ahead of a potential fight.

#1 Conor McGregor's proven knockout power

Conor McGregor has proven his legitimate knockout power in the game as he knocked out cold several high-profile opponents like Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Donald Cerrone in the past. As the Irishman once famously said:

“When I swing that left hook, the human skull cannot take it.”

McGregor also uses a lot of elbows and unorthodox attacks like high-powered shoulder strikes, which could put Usman in a dangerous position if the two were to clinch.