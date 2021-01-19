Conor McGregor's coach reveals why he has stopped trash talking his opponents

Conor McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, has said that the Irishman doesn't have anything to prove to the world, which is why he has refrained from trash-talking his recent opponents.

Roddy, a former MMA fighter who has held a championship at promotion Cage Contender, retired from the sport at the age of 29 and decided to become a full-time coach at Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Charlestown.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Roddy spoke on why Conor McGregor is not using his sharp tongue to play mind games with his opponents, which he has done throughout his career.

"To be honest, when Conor (McGregor) was coming up, he had a point to prove. He believed in himself, we believed in him, but the rest of the world didn't. When you have this young kid, very confident, very sure of himself, a lot of people don't like that... Conor was that person, he had a lot to prove, and he proved it all. He doesn't need to prove anything to anybody anymore. He doesn't have to say he's gonna this and do that, he has done it all," said Roddy.

However, Roddy further added that if someone tries trash-talking Conor McGregor, the Irishman won't hold himself back.

"Now, if somebody talks s**t, or somebody is saying s**t, you'll get that back. You'll get that quick wit, that's all still there. But he doesn't need to do it."

Conor McGregor says he is more mature now

Conor McGregor has acknowledged that he has become more mature than he was in 2014. 'The Notorious' had hurled insults at Dustin Poirier when he first fought him six years ago at UFC 178, so much so that Poirier admitted to being emotionally charged when he faced McGregor.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor stated that he is more mature now and respects Dustin Poirier for his philanthropic work.

"We are more mature - myself and Dustin. We are both fathers and we have come through a lot. We both are engaging in much philanthropic efforts. He's doing a great thing with the Good Fight Foundation, how could I not respect Dustin, one for that, and two for how he handled the last loss, and how he came back, and how he rose up became a champion. That's admirable in my book," said McGregor