Conor McGregor reveals why he admires his UFC 257 opponent Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has said that Dustin Poirier's philanthropic work and the way how he overcame his loss to the Irishman makes him admire Poirier. The 32-year-old former two-division champion stated that 'The Diamond' has evolved a lot since his 2014 defeat to McGregor, and for him to bounce back with a string of victories is admirable.

McGregor and Poirier are set to fight each other at UFC 257 on January 23. The winner of their fight is likely to receive a shot at the title, especially if any of them do something "spectacular".

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor revealed why he hasn't trash-talked Dustin Poirier, unlike the first time when he encountered The Diamond.

"We are more mature - myself and Dustin. We are both fathers and we have come through a lot. We both are engaging in much philanthropic efforts. He's doing a great thing with the Good Fight Foundation, how could I not respect Dustin, one for that, and two for how he handled the last loss, and how he came back, and how he rose up became a champion. That's admirable in my book," said McGregor.

The Good Fight Foundation is a non-profit organization started by Dustin Poirier and his wife. Conor McGregor also intends to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation charity.

Conor McGregor predicts a 60-second knockout against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has largely remained respectful to Dustin Poirier, but that hasn't prevented 'Mystic Mac' from making fight predictions. McGregor recently stated that although he thinks Poirier is a great fighter, he is still going to get knocked out inside 60 seconds.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter, you know, but great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” said McGregor.

Conor McGregor later acknowledged that he would also prefer to "go to war" with Poirier, instead of finishing him in 60 seconds. He suggested that he doesn't mind exchanging heavy leather with The Diamond for 25 minutes straight, as it will set him up for a long stint that he is looking to achieve in the UFC lightweight division.