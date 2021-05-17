3 reasons why Deiveson Figueiredo will comfortably retain his flyweight title at UFC 263

Deiveson Figueiredo will look to successfully defend his flyweight title for the third time when he faces Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. The rematch will also serve as the co-main event for UFC 263 which is scheduled to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on June 12.

After their unforgettable fight from December, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set to run it back on June 12, sources told @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/5SSfrSfcpC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2021

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno previously went toe-to-toe at UFC 256 in December last year. The duo fought to a majority draw as Figueiredo was snubbed for a point due to a groin strike. However, the UFC flyweight champion definitely had the edge as one judge scored the contest 48-46 in favor of Figueiredo despite the low blow.

Ahead of the rubber matchup at UFC 263 let's take a look at three reasons why 'Deus Da Guerra' will retain his flyweight strap:

#3 Deiveson Figueiredo will get a full camp

Deiveson Figueiredo fought Brandon Moreno on three weeks notice at UFC 256. The weight cut was no doubt a difficult one as Figueiredo is not the kind of fighter to miss weight in a title fight.

Figueiredo was definitely not 100 percent fit for the bout as he had to go to the hospital with an illness the night before. He wasn’t released until 2 o’clock in the morning the day of the fight.

#2 Deiveson Figueiredo is a well rounded fighter

There were two doubts about Figueiredo's abilities going into first fight with Moreno: his gas tank and wrestling. However, the UFC flyweight champion cast aside all doubts by landing his highest output of 43 strikes in the fourth round.

Though Deiveson Figueiredo was taken down four times, he was quickly able to get back to his feet against a good grappler like Brandon Moreno. Currently, Figueiredo also has higher takedown accuracy compared to Moreno.

#1 Deiveson Figueiredo has an impeccable finishing rate

Deiveson Figueiredo has a 78% finishing rate which makes it highly plausible that his opponent will not go the distance inside the octagon. The average flyweight gets a finish in 43% of their wins, and even the great Demetrious Johnson only came in at 47% on that metric.

While most of 'Mighty Mouse's' wins came from submissions, Deiveson Figueiredo has it almost equally spread between KO, TKO and submissions.